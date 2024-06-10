El Paso City Council unanimously votes to extend Emergency Ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council unanimously voted to pass items 1 and 2 during today's meeting -- both center on extending the Emergency Ordinance.

Item #1 authorizes the City Manager to assign personnel and resources to help address a humanitarian crisis when a mass influx of migrants comes through El Paso.

Item #2 extends the Emergency Ordinance during a humanitarian, economic, and security crisis when a mass wave of migrants comes through El Paso.

This comes after President Biden issued an Executive Order on asylum-seeker restrictions. During the meeting, District 2 Representative Josh Acevedo asked how the Executive Order impacts El Paso. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said it does not change anything.

During the meeting, Mayor Leeser also said the City has been using the state's busing system to bus migrants to other cities in the U.S.