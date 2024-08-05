Vehicle crashes into AT&T store in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vehicle crashed into an AT&T store in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened at the storefront at 5301 Dyer St.

EPFD said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was turned over to El Paso Police, which EPFD said is investigating.

Officials said the business appeared to be closed at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.