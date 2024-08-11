Final chance to meet four El Paso City Manager finalists this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans will have one more chance to meet the finalists for the El Paso City Manager position at a scheduled meet-and-greet Monday.

Here is a list of the four candidates:

Robert Cortinas, CFO and Deputy City Manager for Internal Services Mario D'Agostino, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Nicole Ferrini, Community and Human Development Director Dionne Mack, Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life

You can meet the finalists by attending the meeting Monday, August 12th, at the Sylvia A. Carreon Recreation Center at 709 Lomita Drive in the Lower Valley.

The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is the fourth and final meet-and-greet in the past week.