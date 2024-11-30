City of El Paso celebrates 15th year of Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The weekend of November 30th marks the 15th year of Small Business Saturday.

The City of El Paso invites residents to celebrate by shopping local and supporting community vendors at the Market at Winterfest.

Observed annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday highlights the importance of supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

Since its inception in 2010, the day has grown into a nationwide movement promoting local economies and entrepreneurs.

This year, the Market at Winterfest featured a vibrant lineup of local artisans, food vendors, and live entertainment.

It took place Main Street between Santa Fe and El Paso streets, and ran from 5 to 10 pm.

Shoppers can explore a variety of handmade gifts, original arts and crafts, regionally grown agricultural products, and unique culinary treats—all perfect for holiday giving.