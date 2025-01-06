Roscas de Reyes tradition keeps the Borderland sweet

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The holiday season isn’t quite over in the Borderland! Today, families are coming together to celebrate Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes. Bakeries and grocery stores across El Paso are busy preparing roscas de reyes, a traditional sweet bread that serves as the centerpiece for festive gatherings.

Food City, a local favorite, has been part of this cherished tradition for 60 years. ABC-7 stopped by early this morning for Good Morning El Paso to get a behind-the-scenes look at how these festive treats are made.

Samuel Chaparro, a master baker at Food City for 25 years, says their goal is to bake 600 roscas today. Starting at 3 a.m., a team of five bakers has been hard at work in the kitchen, crafting and baking the roscas in their unique brick oven.

The ring-shaped pastry, decorated with candied fruit and sugar, symbolizes a crown. Hidden inside are small figurines representing baby Jesus. Tradition has it that whoever finds the baby in their slice will host a tamales feast on February 2, Día de la Candelaria.

Food City offers plenty of options for rosca lovers, including plain, strawberry, pineapple, and cajeta-filled varieties—something for every taste!