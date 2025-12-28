Sunday Funday: Project Always Beside You

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- "Project Always Beside You", a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2020 by Marine Veteran Salvador Diaz Jr. and his wife, Sandra Diaz.

This in memory of fallen teams like their son SSGT Christopher Diaz and his K9 partner, SSD P068 Dino.

Christopher Diaz was a K9 handler who died in action in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan. He and his K9 Dino remain a central symbol of courage and devotion for the nonprofit.

The Diaz family adopted Dino after a lengthy retirement process, keeping them connected to Christopher’s memory.

The Diaz family started this nonprofit after Dino died in 2020. Its committed to helping military working dogs, service animals and law enforcement K9s and their handlers.

“Dino didn't replace our son by no means, but he gave us a piece that that we knew that our son, you know, cared for, you know, and Dino cared for him," said Salvador Diaz Jr. "Project Always Beside You" President, during an interview.

Sandra Diaz recalls the comfort of touching and playing with Dino, knowing Christopher had done the same while in Afghanistan.

“You bring home a baby, so you're prepared. But when you get an adoption like this, you're not as much as prepared, especially for a loss," said Sandra Diaz, "Project Always Beside You" Treasurer.

"Project Always Beside You" funds medical care, equipment, relocation and memorial programs to help retired K9s and their handlers.

Today the nonprofit continues to assists active-duty personnel, veterans and families across the United States, including providing urgent medical aid and support for K9 retirement and adoption processes.

For ways to contribute, you can visit the nonprofit's website at https://www.project-alwaysbesideyou.org/ to learn more about how to support retired K9s and their families.