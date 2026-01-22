Women find place to connect, create

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's women are busy. They're stressed, exhausted, overwhelmed and often lonely. That's why Nicole Haymon decided to take action. She created a "purpose and paint party." Dozens of women answered the call, gathering for a night of smiles, conversation, goal setting, and painting.

Participant Tonique Hayward says, "It was needed, honestly. I felt like this was a moment for me to spend some time with myself...with women who are looking for the same thing I'm looking for. Community, sisterhood."

Nicole Haymon, also the author of "Imperfectly Purposed," says she decided to have the women paint journals that they could fill with their thoughts.

"Journaling is a way to brain dump. Get everything out of your mind, because your mind is not supposed to be a storage. And you can process your thoughts and go back and look at progress," she says.

Notable moments also included guided group painting sessions, signature mirror moments, where participants affirmed one another, small group connection, and a celebratory "you go" circle to close out the night.

'The purpose is for us to be who we are in that moment. Imperfect, messy, but with a purpose," Haymon says.

Haymon also wrote a book, called "Imperfectly Purposed." More information here Imperfectly Purposed: A Guided Journey on Your Path to Becoming Purpose-Full: Haymon, Nicole: 9798449707017: Amazon.com: Books

To find out more about purpose parties, call 219-902-5277.