New Orthopedic Residency to Expand Access in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new orthopedic surgery residency at Texas Tech Health El Paso will begin July 1, 2026, adding up to 15 residents in El Paso by 2030.

The program aims to shorten wait times and deliver faster musculoskeletal care across the Borderplex, including the UMC trauma bays.

Three residents will be trained each year in a five-year pathway, under Dr. Rajiv Rajani, who chairs the university’s orthopedic program.

The initiative seeks to grow local orthopedic surgeons and expand subspecialty care while prioritizing retention in El Paso and nearby communities.

Residents will train primarily at UMC, El Paso’s Level I trauma center, with partnerships across regional hospitals and practices.

The program will operate independently from, but in collaboration with, the longstanding combined residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Dr. Rajani emphasizes that the new civilian residency strengthens local access to high-quality musculoskeletal care.

The Borderplex’s bi-national patient mix will enrich training in trauma, oncology, sports medicine, spine, hand, foot, ankle and pediatric care.

Applications for the three positions have already approached 200, signaling strong community and professional support.

In the long term, graduates are expected to remain in the region, building a stable, locally driven orthopedic care network.

"For us to be able to train residents, which are that step before you become a practicing orthopedic surgeon, it allows us to potentially train people to keep them here, to allow them to be part of our community and to serve the community in its best fashion," said Dr. Rajani during an interview with ABC-7.