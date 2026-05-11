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Basketball in the Barrio Announces 34th Annual Youth Camp in El Paso

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By
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Published 9:25 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Basketball in the Barrio is excited to announce its 34th camp season in El Paso. The camp will take place at the Armijo Center, 700 East Seventh Avenue, from June 19 to 21, running daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It welcomes girls and boys ages 6 to 10 from the Segundo Barrio and Chamizal neighborhoods.

The camp celebrates border culture and community pride. Between basketball skill sessions, campers will enjoy performances from musicians, storytellers, dancers, and artists. For only $1, each child receives a t-shirt, a basketball, a bilingual children’s book, a musical instrument, and a free lunch.

This year’s special guest is Shawn Harrington from Chicago, who played point guard for New Mexico State University during the 1995–1996 season.

Previous camp guests have included NBA star Greg Foster, boxing champion Juan Lazcano, Coach Nolan Richardson, NFLPA director David Meggyesy, Olympian John Carlos, U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, and poet Benjamin Saenz.

A generous grant from Household Furniture makes Basketball in the Barrio possible. For just $1, every camper gets instruction, lunch, a basketball, a T-shirt, a peace poster, and a bilingual children’s book.

Steve Yellen and Rus Bradburd founded the camp and have worked together every summer since.

For more information, contact Steve Yellen at 915-300-5970 or Rus Bradburd at rus.bradburd@gmail.com. You can also reach out to camp publicist Liz Bellegarde at 915-731-5139 with any questions.

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