El Paso Strong muralist seeks to pay tribute to slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso is familiar with his work and now he wants the community's help in finding a location for a new mural to express grief over the killing of a Texas soldier.

Gabriel Vasquez is the artist behind the El Paso Strong mural, which he created after the Aug. 3 mass shooting that claimed 22, now 23, lives.

He said Wednesday that he now has his heart set on honoring another life taken too soon - U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The Army Criminal Investigations Division has said another soldier bludgeoned Guillen to death at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in a nearby wooded area.

Vasquez said he hopes a mural like the one he is planning will send a message to the Guillen family.

"I'm really sorry for what happened to Vanessa, because she was a beautiful person. Her passion was to protect and uphold the freedom that I have to do this (paint murals), so this is what i want to do for her," Vasquez told ABC-7.

Vasquez said the community supplied the paint needed for the mural, so now he just needs a location.

He said he hoped Fort Bliss might allow the mural to go somewhere on post.