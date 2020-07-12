Watch LIVE: 18 sailors hurt in military ship fire at U.S. Navy Base in San Diego

Military

SAN DIEGO, California -- At least 18 sailors were transported to hospital sfollowing an explosion on a Navy ship in San Diego on Sunday, officials said.

A fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), which assisted in battling the fire along with base and shipboard firefighting teams. The blaze escalated to a third-alarm fire, the department said.

The 18 sailors had non-life-threatening injuries, the Naval Surface Forces said. There were 160 sailors aboard at the time, and the entire crew is off the ship and accounted for, it said. All SDFD responders have also been accounted for, officials said.

Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger, media operations officer at the Naval Surface Forces, confirmed the coordinated response to ABC News Sunday afternoon.

"Local, base, and shipboard firefighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow," she said.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the explosion.