Fort Hood commander’s transfer to Fort Bliss on hold amid investigations

FORT HOOD, Texas — Army leaders have delayed the planned transfer of the Fort Hood commander, as a team of independent investigators look to determine whether leadership failures at the base contributed to the murder of a soldier earlier this year, and several other deaths.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, commander of Fort Hood was slated to go to Fort Bliss in El Paso and take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Command of a division is a key step in an Army officer's career. The Army said in a recent statement that he will now stay at Fort Hood, as Army leaders consider whether there were systemic problems at the base, and who should be held accountable.

Brig. Gen. Matt Eichburg has been assigned to temporarily command the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss "until further notice," according to the Army. Normally an Army division is headed by a two-star major general, but on rare occasions one-star brigadier generals can be put in command.

The Army's review of Fort Hood leadership comes after Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier. Memorial services were held for her on Friday in Houston.

She had been missing since April, and her remains were found and indentified last month. The soldier suspected in Guillen's slaying, Spc. Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself early last month as police were trying to take him into custody. A civilian, Cecily Aguilar 22, of Killeen, has been arrested and charged with allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillén's body.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has said members of the independent panel will arrive at the base by the end of the month to begin their review. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment, which is stationed at Fort Hood, is also conducting a routine internal investigation into the matter.

McCarthy was recently asked whether anyone, including leaders, will be disciplined or fired. He said that the independent panel will look into the "command climate of the installation," to determine if there is a "sexual harassment-type toxic environment that exists." McCarthy said that will help the Army "better understand more broadly, is it 3rd ACR (Armored Cavalry Regiment) or is it larger? Is it the entire installation?"

He acknowledged that there have been other deaths and incidents of violence that could point to broader problems.

In addition to Guillen's murder, the body of another Fort Hood soldier, Pvt. Mejhor Morta, was found last month by Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir near the base. In June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.

Once the independent panel's investigation is done, McCarthy said that if the panel's conclusions "point to leaders or individuals, in particular, of course we will take the appropriate accountability" measures.

The five members of the independent review panel are: Chris Swecker, a North Carolina lawyer and former FBI inspector; Jonathan Harmon, a lawyer and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Carrie Ricci, a lawyer for the Department of Agriculture and a retired Army officer; Queta Rodriguez, a former Marine who works with veterans' services; and Jack White, a lawyer and West Point graduate.