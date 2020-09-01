Fort Hood commander removed from post by Army, being denied transfer to Bliss

Military

FORT HOOD, Texas -- The U.S. Army announced Tuesday that it is removing Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt from his post as commander of Fort Hood and is now denying his previously delayed transfer to assume command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.

The announcement came as officials announced a new "in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen." The probe will be headed by Gen. John Murray, commanding general of U.S. Futures Command.

Guillen, 20, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier earlier this year.

Already, another team of independent investigators appointed by the Army had been examining whether systemic problems and leadership failures at Fort Hood contributed to her murder as well as several other deaths and incidents of violence at the base.