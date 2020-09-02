Death of decorated soldier in training mishap at Fort Bliss probed

Military

FORT BLISS -- The recent death of a decorated Fort Bliss soldier during a training exercise at the post is under investigation, Army officials said Wednesday.

Sgt. Roger Matamoroschavarria, 27, was killed in what an Army spokesman described as a "mishap" last Friday. The spokesman did not provide any details of the training event.

Matamoroschavarria, of Florida, was an Army Motor Transport Operator assigned to 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

He was a decorated soldier, having been awarded the Army Commendation Medal, which is given for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service.

He enlisted back in November 2012, according to the Army, and had been stationed at Fort Bliss since January 2019.

"The Iron Support Battalion is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Sgt. Matamoroschavarria and we grieve with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," said Lt. Col. Gilberto Escobedo, Commander of 123rd Brigade Support Battalion.