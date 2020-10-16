Fort Bliss commander adopts virus restrictions on post similar to new mandates in El Paso

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, in one of his first major acts as the new commander of Fort Bliss, announced Friday evening that the military post would implement Covid-19 restrictions similar to those being imposed by the city of El Paso.

El Paso reported yet another day of record numbers of active cases and hospitalizations earlier Friday.

"On Fort Bliss, we have also seen an increase in the number of cases over the last seven days—although our rate of increase has not been as steep as the rate in our neighboring communities," Bernabe wrote in a memo released Friday evening.

He continued, "Given the current Covid trends on Fort Bliss, we will remain in-step with El Paso and adjust our posture on Fort Bliss, as well. The changes will ensure we protect the health of our Fort Bliss community while also supporting and remaining in synch with our El Paso neighbors."

Among the key orders issued by Bernabe:

Private social gatherings, on-post or off-post, are permitted with a maximum of 10 people -- provided social distancing measures are maintained. (Previously, gatherings of up to 30 people were allowed).

Door-to-door trick-or-treating (on- or off-post) is not authorized.

Facilities that are currently open will remain open at the current level of service. Inspections of these facilities will be increased to ensure compliance with directed protective measures.

Gatherings at outdoor parks will be limited to 10 people. New signs will be posted at these locations to inform people of the change.

"As a new member of the Fort Bliss Community, I have been impressed with the level of discipline, cooperation, and compliance by everyone," said Bernabe, who assumed command at Fort Bliss at the end of September. "If we all do our part, we will help flatten the curve—both on Fort Bliss and in the El Paso area."