Fort Bliss to get new commanding general after months of uncertainty

FORT BLISS, Texas – Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division will be getting a new commander general.

Brig. Gen. Sean Bernabe, who is currently the deputy commander general for U.S. Army Europe, will take over as the top officer at Fort Bliss, according to a brief announcement sent out by the chief of staff of the Army’s office on Tuesday.

The Army did not include a date when Bernabe will take command at Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss has been led by Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg since July, when Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock relinquished command to take a new assignment in South Korea.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, the deputy commander for support at Fort Hood, Texas, and III Corps, was originally slated to succeed Matlock, but the transfer was delayed and then later denied as the Army continues to look into the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood.

Guillen, 20, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood earlier this year. Fort Hood has been plagued by a series of soldier deaths, missing soldiers and training accidents in the past year.

Among Bernabe’s prior assignments, he had served as deputy commander for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.