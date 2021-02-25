Fort Bliss unveils plan to fight sexual harassment, sexual assault in wake of Asia Graham case

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Fort Bliss is in the midst of implementing a new initiative that aims at improving the strength and cohesion of the post called Operation Ironclad.

The initial focus is addressing sexual harassment and sexual assault within Fort Bliss.

This comes just a couple of months after soldier Asia Graham died on New Year’s Eve in her barracks room while an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of her was underway.

The U.S. Army said she had reported being attacked by another soldier just over a year ago after being assigned to the 1st Armored Division and stationed at Fort Bliss. That soldier, Christian Alvarado, is now facing a court martial.

At the time of her death, Asia’s mother told news outlets in her native North Carolina, “I think the leadership failed her.”

Fort Bliss leadership said it wants the post to become an environment that doesn’t tolerate any form of sexual harrassment or sexual assault, beginning at the bottom level and working all the way up.

Officials said Operation Ironclad contains 40 separate initiatives being undertaken on how to improve the quality of life and safety of Fort Bliss soldiers, civilians and families.