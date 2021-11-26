Skip to Content
Published 3:53 PM

Driver arrested after claiming to have bomb in vehicle at Fort Bliss gate

The main gate to the Fort Bliss Army Base is seen in this file photo.

FORT BLISS, Texas – Military police took into custody a person who claimed to have a bomb in their vehicle Friday as they approached a gate at Fort Bliss, officials said.

The bomb threat was made about 3:45 a.m. at the Cassidy Gate Access Control Point.

A U.S. Army bomb squad examined the vehicle, with officials finally clearing the scene hours later at 8 a.m. after no explosives were found.

Authorities said the individual arrested was not affiliated with the military, but they didn't release the person's identity.

