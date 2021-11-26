Driver arrested after claiming to have bomb in vehicle at Fort Bliss gate
FORT BLISS, Texas – Military police took into custody a person who claimed to have a bomb in their vehicle Friday as they approached a gate at Fort Bliss, officials said.
The bomb threat was made about 3:45 a.m. at the Cassidy Gate Access Control Point.
A U.S. Army bomb squad examined the vehicle, with officials finally clearing the scene hours later at 8 a.m. after no explosives were found.
Authorities said the individual arrested was not affiliated with the military, but they didn't release the person's identity.
