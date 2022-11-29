Skip to Content
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - The uncasing of the brigade colors formally marks the successful completion of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s rotation to Korea as the last Armored brigade to support the Korean peninsula. The Brigade deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea and was replaced by a Stryker brigade. 

“It has been a long nine months of very good training and making better partners with the Koreans. As far as returning here back to fort bliss in the El Paso area it's fantastic.” Said, Lieutenant Colonel, Bernard Gardner.

seven Soldiers of the brigade received coins for their bravery during the Itaewon tragedy that transpired on October 31st. The coins are sent forward from Korean partners as a thank you for their assistance in preventing further loss of life.

