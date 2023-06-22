Ft. Bliss soldier sentenced to 35 years on child sex abuse charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former soldier who had been serving at Ft. Bliss from 2014 to 2015 will spend 35 years in prison on child sex abuse charges. 28-year-old Trevor Dylan Lehew was already serving a 20 year sentence on separate child sex abuse charges when a child reached out to a Child Adolescence Forensic Interviewer in 2020 to detail the abuse.

Lehew plead guilty to the new charges in August of 2022. The child was reportedly six years old at the time of the abuse.

“The child victim in this case was extremely courageous to come forward about the horrible acts that this defendant committed years prior,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “That disclosure led to a successful investigation by our partners at the FBI, which has now resulted in the lengthy imprisonment of a dangerous child predator with repeat offenses.”

The FBI led the investigation in this case.