A man investigated in the deaths of women in northwest Oregon has been indicted in 3 killings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who has been under investigation in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found scattered across northwest Oregon last year has been indicted in two of those killings — as well as in the death of a woman whose body was found in Washington state. A grand jury indicted 39-year-old Jesse Lee Calhoun on second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry, 31-year-old Bridget Leanne Webster and 32-year-old Joanna Speaks. Perry and Webster were found in Oregon, while Speaks was found near an abandoned barn in Clark County, Washington. Prosecutors say the deaths of two other women — Kristin Smith and Ashley Real, both 22 — are still being investigated.

By GENE JOHNSON and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.