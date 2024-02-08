Sergeant Major Michael Perry III pays special visit to Fort Bliss leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five hundred service members were treated to a special guest this week to discuss the importance in supporting the quality of life of soldier, especially for those living in the barracks.

Sergeant Major Michael J. Perry III spoke to students at the Sergeant Major course class 74.

Sergeant Major Perry leads integration across the Army enterprise to implement policies, plans, and programs that enable the Army to recruit, train, deploy, fight and win.

"If we don't do everything we can to, as an Army, to ensure whether for it's a soldier who is single or a soldier who has a family... that they can be ensured that regardless what installation that they go to across the world," says Sergeant Major Perry. "That we as an Army and Army senior leaders are considering their quality of lives as the utmost importance."

Sergeant Major Perry said he's happy to help guide the next generation and goes by three principles: approachable, authentic and accessibility.