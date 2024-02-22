William Beaumont Army Medical Center pharmacies impacted by cyberattack

FT. BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- A cyberattack is impacting William Beaumont Army Medical Center pharmacies Thursday.

A hospital spokesperson says the "pharmacies will use a workaround during this downtime, and may add more wait time to the process."

Hospital officials say no one will be turned away while the system is down, but they do ask for patience.

"Phone refills are currently at a standstill in the que and can't be processed, so if patients need them urgently, they will have to present themselves to one of our pharmacies in person and we will take care of them," WBAMC officials say.

"A reported cyberattack on the nation’s largest commercial prescription processor, Change Healthcare, has affected military clinics and hospitals worldwide," national officials explained. "On Feb. 21, Change Healthcare disconnected their systems to protect patient information. This is impacting all military pharmacies worldwide and some retail pharmacies nationally."