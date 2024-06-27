Ft. Bliss’ top commander leaving July 11

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Ft. Bliss' top commander, Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower, is leaving the post.

Ft. Bliss officials confirm to ABC-7 that Isenhower's last day will be July 11, 2024. The change of command ceremony will happen that day. Isenhower will hand over command to Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor.

"Isenhower will serve his next assignment as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, United States Army, Washington, D.C." Fort Bliss officials explained Thursday.

Taylor graduated from West Point in 1994 and has since served two tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq.

"From April 2021 to June 2024, MG Taylor served as the Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin for 28 rotations where he oversaw the NTC’s adaptation to MultiDomain operations with two Division level rotations, two major Capstone experiments by Army Futures command and sustained changes to the training environment to keep pace with lessons from conflicts in Europe and Israel," officials added.