1,115 service members deploying to southern border to support U.S. Northern Command

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S Northern Command officials say that 1,115 service members have been approved to deploy to the southern border to support the command's engineering, medical, and operational efforts.

There will be approximately 65 Joint Individual Augmentees from several military branches, 250 soldiers from an Expeditionary Sustainment Command to coordinate logistics, 140 soldiers from a Quartermaster Field Feeding Company to help feed troops, 125 soldiers from an Engineer Brigade Headquarters, 145 soldiers from an Engineer Battalion, 130 soldiers from two Engineer Construction Companies, 75 soldiers from a Medical Area Support Company, and five airmen from an Air Force Logistics Support Element from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.