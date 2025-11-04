El Pasoans asked to send cards to WWII vet on his 100th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Land Commissioner is encouraging the El Paso community to send at least 100 birthday cards to World War II veteran Gabriel Malafronte in celebration of the Air Force vet's 100th birthday.

Malafronte turns 100 on November 10. He currently resides at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in Northeast El Paso.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, who also serves as chairwoman of the Veterans Land Board (VLB), says Malafronte participated in 15 missions over Germany.

This card campaign is part of the VLB's 100 for 100 program. It aims to support veterans as they approach the milestone of their 100th birthday.

El Pasoans who would like to participate should send the birthday cards to the following address:

Gabriel Malafronte

Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home

9650 Kenworthy Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

U.S. Air Force Veteran Gabriel Malafronte