2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show happening in April

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The 2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show is happening April 18 and 19, 2026.

The free two-day event will feature aerial performances, static displays of military aircraft old and new, and food and other entertainment.

The Patriot Jet Team is headlining the air show. The team features pilots who previously flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They will use six Aero L-39 Albatros trainer jets in their performance.

The event will be family-friendly, with a kid zone and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) area.

Find more information about the event here.