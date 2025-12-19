NMSU ROTC celebrates first cadet to commission with U.S. Space Force

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU Air Force ROTC cadet Ethan French just commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Space Force. He is the first cadet graduating from the program to commission with the Space Force.

French just graduated from NMSU with a Bachelor of Science in engineering physics and a minor in nuclear chemical engineering.

French was given the oath during his commissioning ceremony by his father, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance French. NMSU released a photo of the moment:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance French gives his son the oath during his commissioning ceremony into the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 12. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)

NMSU officials say that French's father also graduated from the university and was also a cadet in the NMSU Air Force ROTC program.

“I always wanted to go in the military and follow in my dad’s footsteps, but I wanted to do something like space operations or just something with space,” said Ethan French. “When I graduated high school in 2019 is when the Space Force became a thing. Back then nobody knew what the purpose of the Space Force was. But pretty much from that first semester on, I wanted to go into Space Force, and thankfully the opportunity came up. I applied for it and got it. Now, I’m super happy I get to join.”

French will enter the Space Force as a second lieutenant. He will work in one of a number of specialized fields, including cyber, intel, engineering, or space operations.