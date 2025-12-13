Brown University shooting: Police say ‘multiple’ shot after report of active shooter on campus

ABC NEWS-- Police in Providence, Rhode Island, said "multiple" people were shot near Brown University after the school alerted students to an active shooter on campus on Saturday.

"This is an active investigation," Providence police posted on X. "Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice."

No other information about the victims or their conditions was immediately available.

President Donald Trump said he was briefed about the shooting and the FBI is on the scene.

Brown University sent an alert to students at about 4:20 p.m.

"There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice," the notice said.

The school initially posted an update that said a suspect was in custody however in a follow-up post, the university said: "Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s)."

Around 5:30 p.m. Brown officials released another update that said there was a "Report of shots fired near Governor street."