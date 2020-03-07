Female pedestrian injured in Las Cruces hit-and-run

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police say a driver hit a woman on a scooter and left the scene on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. near Lohman Avenue and Walton Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the police department. The extent of the woman's injuries have not yet been released.

Police say the suspect was driving a gold Honda, last seen traveling on I-25. If you have any information, please report it to authorities.