Las Cruces makes public transportation free during coronavirus pandemic

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In an effort to minimize the contact between drivers and riders during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Las Cruces has temporarily made all public transportation free.

"It's a rapidly unfolding situation," said Mike Bartholomew, the city's Transit Administrator. "It seems like literally, from hour to hour, the information is changing."

For the time being, RoadRUNNER Transit buses and Dial-a-Ride will not require a fare for public use, according to the city. Staffers are cleaning the buses regularly with anti-septic and bleach water.

"I don't see a problem," said Rito Peña, who told ABC-7 he has been riding the buses for at least five years. "(They) seem very clean. Coronavirus, no problem."​​

"We'd like to encourage the public to do their part as well in helping to prevent the spread," Bartholomew said. "No matter how much we do, if the other folks don't help out, it's still going to spread."