Las Cruce bride struggles with decision to cancel May wedding as party hall cancellations soar

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Government restrictions are increasing as the coronavirus continues to spread, causing uncertainty for people all over the U.S.

No one can say when the pandemic will be over, but federal and local governments are working to mitigate the spread by closing doors to various businesses and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

With a wedding date close enough to cause concern and far enough to be hopeful at the same time, one Las Cruces bride is in limbo about canceling her May wedding.

Natalia Romero and Jimmy Sauceda got engaged on a California beach in March 2018.

After Romero's graduation from college in 2019, the couple moved forward on wedding plans and scheduled the wedding for May 2.

Now, less than two months away from the big day, the dress has been found, the venue with the Organ mountains as a backdrop has been chosen and the flowers have been picked. Romero told ABC-7 everything is ready for her walk down the isle, but with the coronavirus pandemic in full force, she may have to cancel a years worth of decisions.

"I'm uncertain about what's going to happen," Romero said. "It is in a spot where it's kind of far out enough to where maybe restrictions will be lifted or will they just get worse to where I should start thinking of other options."

Romero said she is stuck on her decision, but with safety of everyone in mind, she said she will wait until April to decide.

Romero isn't the only only facing the facts and considering cancelling a large event. The owner of Jump It Up, a party venue on Pellicano, told ABC-7 he's had several cancellations and events rescheduled.

"We are playing it day by day, they say two weeks, it could be a month," said Victor Lopez, owner of Jump It Up.

Lopez said he is planning on staying open and is following restaurant guidelines: only allowing half of his capacity inside.

He adds the entire building will be sanitized every hour, and people will be asked to sit in small groups with space in between everyone.

Lopez said the cancellations will hurt him financially.

"If I don't get parties that I already had, I pay rent, that's going to effect me in the long run. This month, next month, maybe up to May," said Lopez

Lopez said he is hoping the government will step up and not force him to pay taxes for these next two months.