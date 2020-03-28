Las Cruces group sews much-needed face masks for elderly, healthcare workers: Find out how you can help

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Volunteers in Las Cruces are doing their part to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

"We decided that this was a critical situation to all of us," said Ron Lautenbach, a retired software scientist who helped start 'Operation Maskup.' "Every one of the four of us who started this decided we wanted to do our little part."

The group is sewing and manufacturing face masks and giving them away for free to high risk seniors, clinics and hospitals. They are working in the old Doña Ana County courthouse on Amador Avenue in Las Cruces, which was not in use.

"I have a passion for helping people as a nurse for thirteen years," said Tony Palumbo, who also helped found the group. "I saw the need. I saw a lot of people not using precautions."

"We became aware because it's in the media," said Lautenbach. "We are all caring people and we saw the need."

