How to get free potatoes in Las Cruces on Tuesday

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Borderland residents in need of food can pick up a free bag of potatoes Tuesday morning in east Las Cruces.

The Binns Family Foundation donated 6,500 pounds of potatoes for the public to pick up at the Game II, located at 4131 Northrise Drive.

The distribution will start at 10:30 a.m., however, cars may begin lining up at 7 a.m. There is a limit of one bag per car.

Make sure to line up early! Last week, the public picked up 640 bags of beans, chile and rice in 20 minutes.