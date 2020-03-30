With shortage of food, Aggie Cupboard struggles to feed hungry NMSU students

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With non-perishables disappearing off the shelves at grocery stores across the Borderland, New Mexico State's Aggie Cupboard has struggled to feed hungry students and staff.

"There was an extreme increase in clients," said Meg Long with the Aggie Cupboard in Las Cruces. "I couldn't get any food to replenish it."

The Aggie Cupboard went from having 70 clients in one week to 191 clients the next, Long told ABC-7.

Then, NMSU Regent Ammu Devasthali had an idea: Why not purchase the necessary goods from a local restaurant?

"Fortunately with our suppliers, we were certainly able to help," said Marci Dickerson, owner of the Game Bar and Grill. "We were very excited to be able to deliver that to them today, to make sure they have enough to sustain themselves and the needs of our students."

The Aggie Cupboard's fund (consisting of donations) paid for the $4,300 worth of food.

If you would like to donate to the Aggie Cupboard, call Long at 575-646-7636 or stop by on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Food is distributed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday to anyone with an NMSU ID.