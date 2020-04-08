Mt. Cristo Rey closed as Easter events are banned in parks across the Borderland

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Mount Cristo Rey is now closed until further notice, officials announced Wednesday, "in an effort to keep the community safe" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need the public to know Mount Cristo Rey is closed and all Holy Week events are cancelled," said Ruben Escandon, Jr. of the Mt. Cristo Rey Restoration Committee. He added that no hiking would be allowed either.

Escandon said the closure decision was made in consultation with the New Mexico Governor's Office and the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces.

Meanwhile, officials were also reminding Borderland residents that gathering or picnicking at El Paso city parks and Texas state parks during Easter weekend is also not allowed.

El Paso's joint city-county orders remain in place that have closed parks, hike and bike trails, playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks and skate parks.

"Easter weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for parks, but to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect families, residents are not allowed to gather at parks," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. "In addition, at-home gatherings, parties and other group activities that encourage some form of gathering are not permitted."

Margo said while he knows Easter weekend is traditionally a time for family gatherings to celebrate, he emphasized it was critically important this year to stay home and maintain social distancing as virus cases in El Paso continue to grow.