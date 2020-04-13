Extra $600 coming to eligible New Mexicans on unemployment

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — People who are eligible for unemployment benefits in New Mexico will start receiving an additional $600 as early as next week.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Monday that it would begin to implement the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides the additional money to eligible claimants who complete their weekly certification.

The PUC is part of the emergency benefit under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed last month to help those Americans impacted by the Covid-19 health pandemic.

There is no action required by claimants beyond continuing to certify each week. You do not need to call to receive the money, it will automatically be disbursed beginning the week of April 20.

The $600 is in addition to your state benefit and is budgeted through July 31.

