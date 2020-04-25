Great-great-great grandpa celebrates 100th birthday with Las Cruces parade

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- On April 25, 1920, Stan Infante was born into a world with no television, internet or FM radio.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of family members, friends and first-responders drove by to celebrate the exciting and eventful life of the great-great-great grandpa who turned 100.

The social-distancing birthday parade took place on Esperanza Street, south of Lohman in central Las Cruces.

There were two fire engines, two state police cruisers and between 30 to 40 other vehicles, said Isabell Madrid, who is married to Infante's grandson, Pete Herrera Jr.

"It was amazing," Madrid told ABC-7. "He was so happy and got very emotional to see all his family and friends that came out to wish him happy birthday."

Infante has 12 children and dozens of great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. He has so many grandchildren that "we lost count," Madrid said with a smile.