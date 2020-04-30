‘We’re open’: Las Cruces food panty adds more safety measures after volunteer gets virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces food pantry said Thursday that it will be adding more safety protocols after one of their volunteers tested positive for coronavirus. The executive director of Casa De Peregrinos, Lorenzo Alba Jr. told ABC-7 that employees, volunteers and vendors will have their temperatures checked before coming in the building.

The New Mexico Department of Health is expected to provide additional testing for all food panty staff and volunteers. Alba said the entire building was disinfected once they received information on the volunteers health. He said he has been in contact with the volunteer, a man in his 50s, adding that safety has been a priority from the beginning. "That's our goal, is that he is doing good first and foremost and that goes for everybody that steps foot here."

Employees and volunteers are required to follow all the guidelines set by NMDOH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-- wearing masks, social distancing, disinfecting carts and parts of the building, and thoroughly washing their hands.

Alba told ABC-7 that they're going to continue to work with NMDOH in order to provide food for those in need in Las Cruces.

"We’re open, we’re going to stay open because as many businesses that have closed and have shut down hunger is not shutting down," Alba said. "People are hungry people need our services. We’re going to follow suit with whatever the Department of Health tells us to do.”