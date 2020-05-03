Las Cruces woman celebrates 99th birthday with parade

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After 99 years on this earth, Lola Moya had not yet experienced a birthday parade.

Can you believe it?

In the age of social distancing, Moya's family members rallied to give her a birthday that she will never forget.

"99 years - we're very grateful she's survived and in great shape," said her son, Billy. "I wish everybody could have their mother at 99 years old."

Her parade was complete with an escort from the Las Cruces Fire Department.

"We all made food for her, brought flowers and balloons," Billy said. "Something for her."