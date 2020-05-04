Shelters see rise in domestic violence cases in Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With thousands of Las Cruces residents asked to stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic, at least one shelter is reporting an increase in domestic violence incidents.

According to a city council presentation on Monday, La Casa, Inc. reported a 43 percent increase in domestic violence calls. The shelter also reported a 50 percent increase in demand for shelter services.

The interim residential services director for La Casa told ABC-7 over a month ago that she worried about domestic violence victims who do not have a chance to escape their abusive environments.

"That's something that's pretty frightening, you know," Bryana Valdez said in a March interview. "Individuals are stuck at home, so there isn't that moment maybe to kind of leave and go make a phone call or get to help."

The shelter was at 135 percent capacity while maintaining the governor's social distancing guidelines, according to the city's housing development coordinator.