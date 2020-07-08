New Mexico Supreme Court to hear challenge of governor’s virus order

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The New Mexico Supreme Court announced plans Wednesday to hear oral arguments in the case involving several businesses who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her public health orders.

The case involves seven businesses in six cities around New Mexico that claim the governor is “unfairly fining them if they decided to stay open,” violating the orders to protect against the spread of Covid-19, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

The suit is being funded by the state’s Republican Party.

The state's high court said it would hear oral arguments in the case on Aug. 4.

The businesses that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Monroe’s Restaurants in Albuquerque, K Bob’s Steakhouse in Clovis, an outdoor flea market in Socorro, Frontier Auto in Lovington, Body & Sol Fitness in Lovington, Colfax Tavern & Diner in Maxwell, J. Jones Massage in Hobbs.