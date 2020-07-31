Doña Ana County has 2 out of New Mexico’s 7 new virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two Doña Ana County women were among seven new coronavirus deaths in New Mexico reported by state health officials on Friday.

The victims were a woman in her 70s who had been recently hospitalized, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Las Cruces - which the state had previously listed among facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Good Samaritan Society has now seen several deaths at its facility recently as Doña Ana County's death toll rose Friday to 21 so far during the pandemic, while the state fatality toll reached 642.

The state also announced 216 more confirmed coronavirus cases, with 34 of those occurring in Doña Ana County. At least 20,600 New Mexicans have been infected throughout the pandemic, including 2,171 in Doña Ana.

Officials said there were 152 people hospitalized in New Mexico as of Tuesday for Covid-19. That's a significantly lower number of hospitalizations than neighboring El Paso's 264, even though New Mexico's population is significantly larger.

There also are 8,139 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. Research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.