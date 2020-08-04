Dona Ana County Sheriff’s vehicle overturns during highway crash

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Dona Ana County Sheriff's cruiser overturned after a crash along a highway intersection late Tuesday night.

Authorities didn't immediately comment, but witnesses at the scene said a small blue car t-boned the sheriff's unit after running a red light.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 70 and Sonoma Ranch Road.

It was not immediately known of anyone was injured in the crash and no further details were available as of midnight.