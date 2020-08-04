Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Updated
August 4, 2020 11:59 pm
Published 11:56 pm

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s vehicle overturns during highway crash

sheriff car overturned
Pancho Veloz
A Dona Ana County Sheriff's vehicle sits overturned at an intersection.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Dona Ana County Sheriff's cruiser overturned after a crash along a highway intersection late Tuesday night.

Authorities didn't immediately comment, but witnesses at the scene said a small blue car t-boned the sheriff's unit after running a red light.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 70 and Sonoma Ranch Road.

It was not immediately known of anyone was injured in the crash and no further details were available as of midnight.

News / Top Stories / Traffic

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply