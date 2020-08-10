With schools closed, Las Cruces restaurant hopes to provide 40,000 free kids meals

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With Las Cruces Public Schools beginning the semester online, a Las Cruces restaurant owner plans to again provide thousands of free meals to children who need it.

"We will offer free meals for the community to anyone who needs them," said Marci Dickerson, owner of the Game Sports Bar and Grill.

Dickerson told ABC-7 that she estimates that the meals will cost close to $160,000. She said her business is paying for $80,000 and is asking generous members of the community to donate the other half.

"We're really excited, but whether the donations come in or not, this program's still going to happen," Dickerson said.

When school went online last semester, Dickerson said her team gave away about 16,000 meals in eight weeks.

"We had a lady that showed up every day and asked for 24 meals," she recalled. "She said that she was the only one with a car, so she would come everyday and pick up the meals and deliver them to five separate homes. The need is tremendous."

Click here if you want to donate.