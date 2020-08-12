Skip to Content
Las Cruces Police Department Academy halts in-person training after 5 cadets test positive for virus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In-person training at the Las Cruces Police Department Academy is currently suspended after five cadets tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The confirmed cases at the police academy are among 2,554 infections to date in Dona Ana County.

The five cadets who contracted the virus are currently in the process of being retested.

While officials said the academy continues operating with distance training, no decision has yet been indicated as to when in-person training will resume.

