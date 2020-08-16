Daily new virus cases continue to drop for New Mexico, Dona Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 113 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and three additional deaths on Sunday.

The latest numbers released push the state’s totals to 23,408 cases and 714 known deaths.

Dona Ana County had 12 new cases among the state’s number, pushing the county’s cumulative count to 2,630. Dona Ana’s new case number has been on the decline in recent days.

Almost three-quarters of the state’s newly reported cases Sunday occurred in five counties that posted double-digit case growth — Bernalillo (22), Lea (19), Dona Ana (12), Chavez (11) and Santa Fe (10).

The state’s three additional deaths involved people from Bernalillo, McKinley and Lea counties. Dona Ana, which had posted three deaths on Saturday, had their death count hold at steady Sunday at 35.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in New Mexico have dropped over the past two weeks.

The new case average went from 318 on July 31 to 173 on Aug. 14, while the deaths average went from 5.5 on July 31 to 4 on Aug. 14.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest a significant number of people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)