Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council may increase city manager salary by more than $43K with new hire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council was considering increasing the salary for city manager by $43,700 to budget for the city's new hire.

In late July, the city council selected Ifo Pili as the city's new manager. Since 2006, he has served as the city administrator of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, according to the city.

His predecessor, Stuart Ed, made $235,300 with benefits, the mayor confirmed to ABC-7. Ed resigned from the city in April 2019.

The city council will consider paying Pili $279,000 with benefits, according to city documents.

That's an increase of more than 18.5 percent.

For more than a year, the city had been paying the interim city manager $169,000 with benefits, the mayor confirmed.