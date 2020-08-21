NM sees 150 new virus cases: Albuquerque area has more than twice as many as Doña Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials on Friday reported 150 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 24,095 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The latest cases included 32 from Bernalillo County (Albuquerque metro area) and 14 from Doña Ana County, which make up New Mexico’s most populated areas.

Doña Ana County's cumulative case count has now reached 2,699, which is about 11% of New Mexico's total cases.

Officials also reported an additional five deaths related to the virus across the state, bringing that tally to 739. While two of those latest deaths happened in Bernalillo County, there were no new deaths in Doña Ana County.

As of Friday, there were 65 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for virus-related illnesses.

Despite a recent trend downward in virus cases statewide, the number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.