Microburst likely caused storm damage in north Las Cruces, leaving thousands without power

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A microburst caused the dangerous winds that ripped down trees and left thousands without power in north Las Cruces, according to the National Weather Service.

"First time in 15 years that I've had seen that much wind," said Dodds Cupit, who lives off Valley Drive and Villita Loop.

Meteorologists with the NWS estimate that there were wind gusts of 70 MPH during the storm.

Cupit's neighbor lost a massive tree Sunday night that was at least 80 feet tall. The branches of the downed tree barely grazed his neighbor's front door.

"That tree is a good four-and-a-half, five foot in diameter in the trunk," Cupit explained. "He's darn lucky. He's got nothing but leaves on his patio."

According to the NWS, a microburst is a pattern of intense winds from rain clouds that hits the ground and "fans out" horizontally. They usually last between five and 15 minutes, affecting areas of up to two miles in diameter.